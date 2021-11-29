Galle, Nov 29 (AP) Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a good start Monday on the first day of the second test against the West Indies as the hosts reached 113-1 at stumps.

Play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Ravi Ashwin Overtakes Harbhajan Singh As Match Ends in a Draw.

Nissanka, who completed his third test half century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

Karunaratne, who scored 147 and 83 in the first test, looked rusty in his 90-ball 42 before being caught and bowled by offspinner Roston Chase. Karunaratne hit six boundaries.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2021 Winner Name Prediction: Ahead of Results, Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakatic, Thomas Muller & Others Make Their Pick for Coveted Trophy.

Nissanka looked more fluent as his runs came off 109 deliveries. He hit a six and four boundaries.

The pitch in Galle had spin and bounce on the first day but the three West Indies spinners failed to take full advantage. Chase finished the day with 1-33.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to give batsman Charith Asalanka his first test match on his home ground.

The West Indies made two changes from the first match, dropping fast bowler Shanon Gabriel for Kemar Roach while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was recalled after more than five years and took the place of offspinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Sri Lanka won the first test at the same venue by 187 runs and the West Indies need to win the second to draw the two-match series. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)