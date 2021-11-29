New Zealand pull through by the barest of margin as they survive a late onslaught by the Indian bowlers to snatch a draw in the first Test at Kanpur after the game was called off a bit early on the final day due to bad light. It was a brilliant performance from both sides and they will be content with the end result. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 5. India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights.

The visitors entered the final day’s play at 4/1 and were under the pump but a brilliant partnership in the opening session between Tom Latham and Will Somerville took the Kiwis out of a sticky situation. However, India fought back after lunch, taking wickets at regular intervals but were denied a win in the end as New Zealand’s lower order managed to hold firm to snatch a draw in Kanpur. Wasim Jaffer Reacts With Hilarious Meme After IND vs NZ 1st Test Ends in Draw (See Post).

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Day 5 Stat Highlights

# This is the 19th time in 20 games that India have drawn a Test match after declaring their 3rd innings with a lead under 300 runs

# Ravi Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh in the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket

# Ravi Ashwin now has the third-most wickets for India in Test cricket

With the series still hanging in the balance, both teams will now turn their attention towards the second game. The next match of the two-game series will be played from December 3 to December 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with India welcoming skipper Virat Kohli back for that encounter.

