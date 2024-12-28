Sports News | Nitish-Washington's Crucial Stand Helps India Go Past Follow-on Mark at Melbourne Test (Day 03, Tea)

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's crucial 105-run stand helped India to fight back against Australia at the ongoing Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 28, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Sports News | Nitish-Washington's Crucial Stand Helps India Go Past Follow-on Mark at Melbourne Test (Day 03, Tea)
Nitish Kumar Reddy in action. (Picture: X/@BCCI)

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's crucial 105-run stand helped India to fight back against Australia at the ongoing Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

At Tea on Day 03, India stood at 326/7, with Washington Sundar (40*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (85*) unbeaten on the crease for the visitors as they trail by 148 runs.

India with the help of Washington and Nitish made a solid comeback in the match, at a time when the Aussies were in the driver's seat of the match.

The visitors started the second session from 244/7 and added 82 runs in 24 overs without losing a single wicket.

The two middle-order batters looked solid on the crease, they were determined to capitalize runs on the board and fight back against the Australian bowlers.

Early in the second session, Steve Smith dropped Washington's catch as it took an edge, which came off the back of the bat towards the Aussie batter at second slip. Now, probably Smith will be regretting for not taking it.

In the 83rd over of the match, Nitish lofted the ball through the vacant point region for a four and achieved his maiden Test fifty. It helped the youngster to gain confidence in the game as he continued to add runs.

