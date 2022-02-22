New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Indian women boxers Nitu (48kg) and Anamika (50kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, after clinching impressive opening-round wins.

Nitu outpunched Russia's Chumgalakova Iuliia 5-0, while Anamika defeated local hope Chukanova Zlatislava 4-1 to make the last-eight stage on Monday.

However, Shiksha (54kg) and Akash (67kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of contention.

While Shiksha lost to Kazakhstan's former world champion Dina Zholaman, Akash was bested by Germany's Deniel Krotter. Both of them lost by an identical 0-5 margin.

The tournament features over 450 boxers from 36 countries, including traditional powerhouses such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, is participating at the tournament.

India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.

