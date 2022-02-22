Queenstown, Feb 22 (PTI): India suffered a 63-run loss to hosts New Zealand in the rain-curtailed fourth women's ODI here on Tuesday. The match was reduced to 20 overs a side after rain delayed the toss by almost five hours. Put in to bat by India skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand rode on Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 68 and Suzie Bates 41 to post a mammoth 191 for five in 20 overs. In reply, the Indian top-order crumbled under pressure with the visitors reeling at 19 for 4. IND W vs NZ W 4th T20I 2022 Live Update.

Tweet by BCCI:

.@13richaghosh played a fighting knock, but that was not enough to take #TeamIndia over the line New Zealand win the fourth #NZWvINDW ODI in Queenstown! We will see you for the fifth & final WODI on Thursday. Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/zyllD1fpIm 📸 📸: @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/dwwS3FUc5N — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 22, 2022

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 68 not out, Suzie Bates 41; Renuka Singh 2/33).

India: 128 all out in 17.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 52, Mithali Raj 30; Hayley Jansen (3/32).

