Tokyo, Aug 4 (AP) Wojciech Nowicki of Poland finally has a gold medal after winning the men's hammer throw.

The 32-year-old Nowicki led from the first round and improved with each of his first three attempts to reach a personal best 82.52 meters, the winning mark.

He was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won bronze medals at three world championships.

Eivind Henriksen of Norway set a national record with a 81.58 throw in the fifth round and finished with the silver medal.

Four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland took bronze with a mark of 81.53. (AP)

