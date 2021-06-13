Dubai, June 13: New Zealand on Sunday dislodged India from the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings after their series-clinching win over England in Birmingham. The Kiwis beat England by eight wickets to win the two-match Test series 1-0 ahead of the World Test Championships final against India in Southampton from June 18.

New Zealand, who were second behind India in the previous ICC team rankings update, jumped to top spot by gaining three rating points. The Kane Williamson-led side now have 123 rating points against India's 121 in the latest rankings. New Zealand, however, have lesser overall points of 2593 from 21 matches as compared to India's 2914 from 24 matches. ENG vs NZ 2021, 2nd Test Match Result: Matt Henry, Neil Wagner Star as New Zealand Defeat England, Clinch Series 1-0.

Australia are third with 108 rating points while England (107) and Pakistan (94) are fourth and fifth respectively. India were the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)