Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) New Zealand were 125 for four in their second innings at tea on the fifth and final day of the opening Test against India here on Monday.

Skipper Kane Williamson was on 24 at the break after Ross Taylor (2) was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja at the stroke of tea. They need 159 runs in the final session for an improbable win.

New Zealand were 4 for 1 at stumps on Sunday after India declared their second innings at 234 for 7, riding on Shreyas Iyer's 65 and Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 61.

In the post-lunch session, New Zealand lost opener Tom Latham (52), William Somerville (36) and Taylor (2).

Opener Will Young (2) was dismissed on Sunday when he was trapped infront by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief Scores:

India: 345 and 234/7 declared.

New Zealand: 269 and 125 for 4 in 63.1 overs (Tom Latham 52, Kane Williamson 24 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/28).

