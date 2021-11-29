In less than 24 hours we shall have the winner of Ballon d'Or 2021 and the speculations for the winner have begun. While the fans are still debating over who should win the prized possession, a few media reports results of Ballon d'Or 2021 are leaked and is reported that Lionel Messi will be winning the gong. As per a report by The Sun, It is said that the Argentine will be walking away with the gong. "Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski," was the order tweeted by a media house. While Italian reporter Matte Moreno also chipped in and raised the speculation. Sergio Ramos ‘Hopes’ Lionel Messi Wins His Seventh Ballon d’Or, Wishes Argentine Good Luck Ahead of the Ceremony.

"Messi, his friends already know," read a tweet by the Italian journalist. If the reports turn out to be true, he will go on to beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and others to win the award. Messi had won the prized possession in 2019 and became the only player to win Ballon d'Or for the sixth time. Cristiano Ronaldo stands on number two with five wins. In 2018, Croatian striker Luca Modric had won the award. Ballon d'Or 2021 Ceremony: Date, Time in IST, Nominees, Online Streaming, TV Telecast in India and Other Things To Know About France Football's Yearly Awards.

For now, Robert Lewandowski is running to be the favourite among the fans to win the gong. He score more than 40 goals in one season and achieved this feat five times. With this kind of performance, it is quite obvious that he is being tipped to be the favourite. Who in your opinion should win the Ballon d'Or? Leave your thoughts in the Comments section below and also stay tuned to this space for more updates about the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).