Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are teammates now at PSG. The two might have had awkward moments at the start owing to their rivalry in the La Liga. But now, that's history. The two have been quite good with each other and now the former Real Madrid captain even hopes that Lionel Messi walks away with his seventh Ballon d'Or. During an interview, Ramos wished him all the good luck for the Ballon d'Or ceremony which will be hosted at Theatre du Chatelet, Paris. Ballon d'Or 2021 Ceremony: Date, Time in IST, Nominees, Online Streaming, TV Telecast in India and Other Things To Know About France Football's Yearly Awards.

The interviewer happened to ask Ramos about Lionel Messi's chances of winning Ballon d'Or. Ramos not only hoped that the Argentine wins the prized possession but also explained the kind of a player that Messi is. According to Ramos, Messi can actually make a difference to the team. "Yes, of course [I hope he wins]. I'm going to defend the guys in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world," he said. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will begin at 01.00 am in India. Star Sports will bring the live streaming of the game.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski have been nominated for the award. The Ballon d'Or 2019 was won by Lionel Messi. That was the sixth time when he walked away with the gong. Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five times so far in his career. Stay tuned for all updates related to the game.

