London [UK], June 9 (ANI): England got off to a positive start in the Test series against New Zealand under the new leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum despite early wobbles.

New Zealand and England are currently ranked No.7 and 8 on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 standings, with their chances of making it to the final looking bleak.

Both the teams faced injury blows during the Lord's Test. England lost Jack Leach due to a concussion, resulting in his withdrawal from the Test and that gave an opportunity to leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who came in as his replacement, to make his Test debut for the side.

However, Leach has retained his spot after making recovery as England confirmed on Thursday.

"It's my first game in charge and we've won. It's a great start, but there are going to be ups and downs and it's just about dealing with that. It's going to be really important how we operate when things don't go well. That is when we'll really have to show what we're about," said England captain Ben Stokes in a statement.

For New Zealand, the blow came in the form of Colin de Grandhomme, who sustained a heel injury while bowling on the third day of the Lord's Test; the all-rounder will miss the remainder of the series.

The Blackcaps are expected to make a few changes to their line-up with Henry Nicholls expected to feature in the second Test after recovering from a calf injury.

Batting collapses, pacers firing from both ends, standout centurions from both teams the Lord's Test featured engaging days of cricket with a total of 35 wickets falling inside the first three days, before centurion Joe Root and Ben Foakes took the game away from the current ICC World Test champions.

New Zealand decided to have a bat first, but their stay was cut short after veteran James Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts claimed four wickets apiece to wrap up the visitors' innings on 132 in 40 overs, with de Grandhomme top-scoring with 42*.

In response, England's line-up also crumbled after they were bowled out for 141, managing a thin lead. Wickets continued to fall as the visitors lost their top four with their scorecard reading 56/4. From there, Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) steadied the ship with a solid stand, helping New Zealand to 285.

England had a target of 277 in front. In their second outing with the bat, they lost four wickets inside 20 overs. It looked like New Zealand's game till then, but Root changed the script along with skipper Stokes.

The in-form Root starred with a sensational 115* while Stokes contributed with a solid 54 and Foakes added 32* as England sealed a five-wicket win early on Day 4.

"We know we are up against a strong England side who have a well-balanced squad. We want to improve on our performance. You want to win every game you play but ultimately it is about improving as a side," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (ANI)

