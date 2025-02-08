Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): In a significant decision aimed at strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure, the Odisha State Cabinet has approved a new project for "Construction of Block Level Stadium in all 314 blocks of the State". This transformative initiative highlights the government's dedication to fostering a robust sports ecosystem while promoting health and wellness across Odisha, as per a release from the Odisha government.

The project aims to address critical gaps in rural sports infrastructure, particularly at the block level, where facilities remain underdeveloped. Recognizing the urgency of closing this gap, the government has outlined several key objectives, including providing enhanced opportunities for athletes, nurturing local talent, and organizing more grassroots sports competitions. The focus will be on core sports disciplines where Odisha shows significant promise. Beyond fostering competitive sports, these facilities will encourage rural youth to participate in physical activities, supporting their overall development and long-term mental and physical well-being.

Odisha, recognized as a rising sports hub in India, is committed to cultivating a vibrant sports culture. The construction of Block Level Stadiums marks a significant stride toward achieving this vision. By providing state-of-the-art facilities at the grassroots level, the project will not only serve as a pipeline for nurturing high- performance athletes but will also inspire citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle.

Each Block Level Stadium will be developed on 8-10 acres of land and will have the components like Football/ Cricket field, Clay athletic track with throw and jump area, Volleyball/ Kho Kho/ Kabaddi Court, Indoor Hall (Badminton, Table Tennis etc.), Common facility Centre etc.

Cabinet has approved an outlay of Rs. 4124 Cr over a period of 5 years for Construction of Block level Stadium in a phased manner. (ANI)

