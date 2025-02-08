Chelsea have a tough away tie against Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup with the Blues looking to progress further in the tournament. They head into the tie with a win over West Ham United, which was much needed considering how they have struggled for consistency this term. Manager Enzo Maresca will be banking on his team to do well in the FA Cup as its their best bet for a trophy. Opponents Brighton are 10th in the EPL table and they have recently lost twice on the bounce, not their very best preparation for this crunch tie. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25: Goals From Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee Hand Red Devils Victory Over Foxes.

Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Solly March, James Milner, and Mats Wieffer are the players missing out for Brighton. Pervis Estupinan, Yasin Ayari, and Carlos Baleba are fit but lack match sharpness to play a part here. Danny Welbeck will be the lone striker up top with Pedro as the playmaker. Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra will be deployed on the wings with Matt O’Riley and Jack Hinsehelwood as the central midfielders.

Chelsea will start with Christopher Nkunku as the lone striker with Cole Palmer donning the no 10 role. Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto are crucial to how this team operates in the final third and have a key role to play here. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

When is Brighton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Brighton will play their fourth-round match of the FA Cup 2024-25 campaign against Chelsea on February 9. As per the schedule, the Brighton vs Chelsea match will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Old Trafford. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup 2024-25 fourth-round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brighton vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Brighton vs Chelsea match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Brighton vs Chelsea live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Brighton at home might pull out an upset here, securing a 2-1 win.

