Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will battle it out in a top of the table clash in the Spanish La Liga this evening. The Los Blancos have managed 48 points from 22 games to be at the summit of the standings, a point more than second placed Atletico Madrid. The two teams along with Barcelona are involved in a pulsating title race and each game from here on for these sides is like a final. The Madrid derby has often got the best out of the players and Atletico Madrid will look to be no pushovers when it faces their city rivals. They too like Real Madrid have been decent form heading into the match. Barcelona 1-0 Alaves, La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Winner as Barca Move Closer to Top Spot in Spanish League.

Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are missing out for Real Madrid, and this is having an impact on their defence. Kylian Mbappe will play up top with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr will be deployed on the wings while Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde form the double pivot.

Julian Alvarez, the former Manchester City star, forms a two-man forward line alongside Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield with Connor Gallagher and Giuliano Simeone are the wide midfielders. Robin Le Normand is suspended for the tie.

Real Madrid will look to stretch their lead, when they play Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, February 9. The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, online viewing options, read below.Girona Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak With 2–1 Win Over Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Fans in India will have the option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will create chances in the tie but may not do enough to secure all three points.

