Hubli, Jan 12 (PTI) Odisha emerged as champions at the Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind after beating Karnataka by six wickets in the final here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 94, Odisha received early jolts, with skipper Phula Saren being dismissed for a golden duck.

However, Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanti Hansda scored 24 and 34 runs respectively to take Odisha home.

Batting first, Karnataka lost five wickets in the powerplay, while star batter Deepika scored 16 runs in 29 balls.

The side lost wickets regularly and was reeling at 44 for six in the eighth over, but Divakka and Renuka Rajput took Karnataka past the 90-run mark. However, the team was skittled for 93 in the 19th over.

