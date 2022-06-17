London [UK], June 17 (ANI): On fixture release day, Nike launched the official match ball that will be used for the new Premier League campaign.

The Nike Flight ball for 2022/23 is inspired by the competition's maiden season 30 years ago.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

It comes with the same colours and bold graphic blocking as the first Premier League ball used back in 1992. The ball has the same tech as those of the past two seasons, with the AerowSculpt technology improving consistency and giving a truer flight.

This season marks Nike's 23rd as the official ball supplier for the Premier League. The new 2022/23 Nike Flight Premier League Ball will land in stores and online on July 15.

Also Read | Netherlands vs England 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs ENG ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

On Thursday, the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures were also released.

Manchester United will begin the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton, while Manchester City get their title defence underway at the London Stadium against West Ham.

On August 5, Arsenal will kick things off away at Crystal Palace and Frank Lampard's Everton will play host to his former employers at Chelsea.

Newly-promoted Fulham face the toughest of starts when they entertain Liverpool at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest's first top-flight fixture in 23 years sees them head to Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will meet their 2021/22 title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend of October 15 before hosting Jurgen Klopp's side at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend of April 1.

If their race for the crown goes right down to the wire again, City's penultimate game of the season at home to Chelsea could be key, before their final-day trip to Brentford on May 28. Liverpool finish their campaign at Southampton.

There are no games scheduled between Boxing Day until New Year's Eve but, after playing on the final day of 2022, teams will be back in action on January 2, with Chelsea vs Manchester City an eye-catching contest at the start of 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)