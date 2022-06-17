India clawed its way back in the T20 series versus South Africa with a much-needed win 48-run win at Vishakhapatnam. Next up for the two teams is the fourth game at Rajkot, with the hosts needing another win to take the series to the decider. The first two matches were disappointing for the Men in Blue as they looked short of confidence and played poorly during crucial junctures of the game. But Rahul Dravid saw his charges improve immensely under pressure and hold Proteas in the previous match. For Opponents, South Africa, they should not be perturbed by the loss, and they will believe their batting unit just had an off day. India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Rajkot.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were amongst the runs in the previous match and Ishan Kishan, in particular, has been the standout performer with the bat for the hosts. Hardik Pandya, who will be leading the side against Ireland, has not got much opportunities but whenever he has been in the middle, he has looked good. Harshal Patel was the star with the bowl as his four wickets helped the team win the game comfortably.

South Africa have dominated with the bat in the series so far the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have been the mainstays. They all had an off day in the last game but will be back to their best soon. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will look for early wickets and try and put the Indian batsmen under duress. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

When is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on June 17, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 4th series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch India vs SA 4th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs SA will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs SA 4th T20I online. India will be counting on their top order to deliver again and get another important win under their belt. For Proteas, they will be fairly confident as well of wrapping up the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).