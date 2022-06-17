Netherlands plays host to England in a three-game ODI series with the English test team already in action against New Zealand. That side currently leads 2-0 against the Black Caps under the leadership of Ben Stokes. But with England, the defending world champions, not in action in the fifty-over format for a while, the series against the Dutch comes as a welcome relief for their fans. It is also an ideal opportunity for them to test their strategies as they gear up to face India next month. For opponents Netherlands, it is also a chance to play competitive cricket against a world-class opposition. They have lost the three matches they have played against England in the past but will believe in their abilities. India vs Ireland 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs IRE T20I Series.

The conditions at Amstelveen are not the best for batting, and the Dutch have a tough battle ahead of themselves. Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dawd will look to spend some time in the middle and try and play out the new ball than take unnecessary risks. Tom Cooper at no 3 is one player that has drawn a lot of attraction in the media as he plays his first ODI in close to a decade.

England have the usual attacking batsmen like Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Butler and Eoin Morgan in their ranks, and they could really take the attack to the opposition. Butler in particular, was in fine form in the IPL and will look to continue with some of that. The spin twin of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will relish bowling against the Dutch batsmen in the slow turning conditions.

When and Where is NED vs ENG 1st ODI 2022?

The NED vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 takes place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 17, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The NED vs ENG ODI cricket match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs ENG 1st ODI 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of England tour of Netherlands 2022 in India. However, in absence of NED vs ENG live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs ENG 1st ODI 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch NED vs ENG live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. Netherland are not at the same level of England in terms of quality but will nevertheless look to make a contest of the match.

