New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Olympian Sarthak Bhambri visited the National War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country.

"It is often the film celebrities or the sports personalities who are regarded as Heroes but I believe each name inscribed on the bricks of the Tyag Chakra at this War Memorial is a Real Hero of the Nation," said Sarthak Bhambri, who was part of Indian athletics team for Tokyo Olympics.

Army officials guided him to the Param Yodha Sthal where he paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra from the 13 JAK RIF.

Taking a round of the Rakshak Chakra, which is formed of over 600 trees that act as a wall and represents the soldiers who protect the country, he said trees are always the protectors of the environment.

"I am overwhelmed by how these abundant number of trees, each representing a soldier here, are again reminding us about how safe and alive we are with them around us," he said.

The Param Yodha Sthal houses the busts of all the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. Each recipient has been honoured with a bronze bust surrounded by a lush green patch, complete with pathways and informative plaques describing the courage they displayed at the battlefield.(ANI)

