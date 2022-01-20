Liverpool and Arsenal will face off against each other in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2021-22 semi-final. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London on January 20, 2022 (late Thursday night). The tie is currently leveled at 0-0 after the first leg ended in a goalless draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for Arsenal vs Liverpool, EFL Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Match Ends With Goalless Draw.

Liverpool will be without a number of star players for this encounter as the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away on international duties. However, the Reds’ recent 3-0 success over Brentford will give them much-needed confidence. Meanwhile, Arsenal will miss Granit Xhaka after he received a red card in the previous fixture as both teams aim to join Chelsea in the summit fixture to compete for the season’s first major trophy. Mohamed Salah Transfer Update: Jurgen Klopp Opens Up About Egyptian’s Contract, Says ‘There are a lot of Things to Consider’.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal will be played at Emirates Stadium in North London. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 21, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match in India?

There is a good for fans in India looking to watch the live telecast of the game. Fans in India can follow the Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal match live on Viacom18 channels as they are likely to telecast the game.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Semifinal Football Match?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2021-22 match will also be live on online platforms. Fans can log onto Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of this game.

