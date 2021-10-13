Muscat [Oman], October 13 (ANI): To welcome the cricketing world to Oman and showcase the pride that is reverberating through the nation, Oman Cricket has released 'HayyaCricket', an exhilaration anthem that spans the length and breadth of the nation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Commemorating the multicultural milieu, the anthem is an echo of the emerging passion Omanis hold for the sport and the pride they feel at cementing their position in the cricketing world. It reflects the joyful welcome of a nation that is poised and ready to make its mark by hosting an event that unites countries and transcends beliefs, borders and boundaries.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Did You Know Babar Azam has Never Played Against India in T20Is?.

The 'HayyaCricket' anthem holds bundled emotions in a visually evocative 90 seconds that whips up an unrivalled frenzy across borders, generations, and languages. It showcases the length and breadth of the nation and portrays an unaltered vision for Oman in the world of cricket.

A true homage to the Sultanate of Oman, 'HayyaCricket' has been released in English, Hindi and Arabic; the language of its people, an incantation that rouses hearts and the very spirit of the game.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Watch Free Telecast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

"With the entire Cricket-frenzy world watching, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is the ideal moment to unveil a spanking new anthem. 'HayyaCricket' isn't just any other anthem; it bridges social, cultural, and geographical divides - bringing together the multicultural community in the country for the love of Cricket. We unite to chant 'HayyaCricket' for the biggest event happening in the history of Oman," said Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)