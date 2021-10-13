With a place in the IPL 2021 finals on the line, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will face off against each other in Qualifier 2. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be hoping to advance to the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 live streaming can scroll down below for details. KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Kolkata Knight Riders are high on confidence after their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, which extended their win streak to three games. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals enter the game on the back of consecutive losses, including a close defeat to Chennai in Qualifier 1. Both teams have hopes of lifting the trophy as KKR are aiming for their first triumph since 2014 while DC, last year’s beaten finalists, are hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history. KKR vs DC, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

IPL 2021 Live Score

KKR vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).