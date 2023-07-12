London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ons Jabeur, the number six seed secured her career's third Grand Slam semifinal after beating third-seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

In the first set, Jabeur had a set chance when she served for it at 6-5 after coming back from 3-1 down, but Rybakina broke her and won three straight games in the subsequent tiebreak from 3-3 to take the set.

As she held from 0-40 in the second game and had three break opportunities on Jabeur's serve at 2-2 in the second set, it appeared as though the match would go decisively in the reigning champion's favour. The Tunisian, however, resisted and was successful then she gained a fourth break opportunity in the set in the tenth game after making three forehand winners to reach 15-40.

Jabeur carried that momentum into the final, winning the opening three games with two service holds. Rybakina held from 0-30 down to get on the board, but Jabeur stopped her last remaining opportunity with a vital hold from 15-40 that increased her advantage to 4-1.

Jabeur will next compete against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Madison Keys in straight sets, for a place in the championship match for the second year in a row. (ANI)

