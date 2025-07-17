New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Oriental Cup, an emerging school football tournament founded by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, officially announced its third season today following a press conference held here at the Aloft Hotel, Aerocity.

Scheduled from July 21 to July 29, 2025, the tournament will take place at the iconic Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, bringing together 36 teams from schools across Delhi, 24 in the boys' (U-15) category and 12 in the girls' (U-19) category, continuing its mission of providing an inclusive and structured platform for competitive school football, as per a press release from Oriental Cup.

The 2025 edition will have a three-stage format, starting with qualifier rounds, followed by league phase, and culminating in finals for both boys' and girls' categories. Backed by title sponsor Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., alongside associate partners Nivia Sports as football partner and Ocean Beverages as the hydration partner, the Oriental Cup is steadily growing into a key event on Delhi's school sports calendar.

"As a company committed to building not just infrastructure but also strong communities, Oriental Structural Engineers is proud to continue supporting the Oriental Cup," said Gishnu Karthik Sridharan, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., during the press conference.

"We believe sports play a crucial role in shaping responsible, confident individuals, and it's rewarding to see young footballers across Delhi seize this opportunity to grow," he added.

The Oriental Cup has already seen two successful seasons. Air Force School, Subroto Park, and Apex School have claimed the boys' titles in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while Sanskriti School has maintained a dominant presence in the girls' division, winning both previous seasons.

Speaking at the event, co-founder Fareed Bakshi emphasized the tournament's larger mission, "The Oriental Cup goes beyond just competition. It's about building a space where school athletes across Delhi can play, grow, and feel a sense of community through football. We're excited to welcome new teams and continue expanding the legacy we began just two years ago."

Speaking at the press conference, Rizwan-ul-Haq, Vice President, Delhi Soccer Association, shared his endorsement of the tournament's growing impact, "The Delhi Soccer Association is delighted to acknowledge the initiative taken by Fareed Bakshi in launching this school-level football tournament three years ago. Since its inception, the tournament has shown remarkable growth each year and is making a significant contribution to the development of youth football in Delhi. Such initiatives offer young athletes a valuable platform to demonstrate their skills and potential."

The organizers invite students, coaches, and football fans from across Delhi to follow the tournament, support their schools, and be part of a growing movement aimed at nurturing football talent and fostering sportsmanship. (ANI)

