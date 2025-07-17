New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The third season of the Oriental Cup, a school football tournament in the national capital, will be held from July 21-29, the organisers said on Thursday.

Started by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, the tournament will take place at the Ambedkar Stadium, bringing together 36 teams from schools across Delhi.

There will be 24 teams in the boys' (U-15) category and 12 in the girls' (U-19) category.

The 2025 edition will have a three-stage format, starting with the qualifying rounds followed by the league phase and the finals for both boys' and girls' category.

Air Force School, Subroto Park, and Apex School have claimed the boys' titles in 2023 and 2024 editions respectively, while Sanskriti School has maintained a dominant presence in the girls' division, winning on both occasions.

Co-founder Bakshi emphasised the tournament's larger mission, saying, "The Oriental Cup goes beyond just competition. It's about building a space where school athletes across Delhi can play, grow, and feel a sense of community through football.

"We're excited to welcome new teams and continue expanding the legacy we began just two years ago."

