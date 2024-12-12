Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon is banking on strong home support ahead of their upcoming clash against Odisha FC on Thursday, reported the ISL's official website.

Despite a challenging start to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, the Red and Gold Brigade have found their rhythm under the guidance of new head coach Oscar Bruzon. Bruzon's side are now unbeaten in their last three fixtures, which include wins against NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, as well as a resilient goalless draw against city rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Notably, East Bengal FC have kept three consecutive clean sheets during this unbeaten run, showcasing defensive solidity led by goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and star Indian defender Anwar Ali.

However, the Kolkata Giants face a stern test against an in-form Odisha FC side, who are also unbeaten in their last four games. Under Sergio Lobera's leadership, the Kalinga Warriors have been a force in attack, scoring a league-high 23 goals in 11 matches, averaging 2.09 goals per game.

Adding to the challenge, East Bengal FC will have to cope with the absence of several key players for the crucial fixture. Captain Saul Crespo, who sustained a hamstring injury against Chennaiyin FC, is set to miss the game and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos, who was seen leaving the pitch in pain during the same match, may also be unavailable for selection.

Experienced Spanish centre-back Hector Yuste is another doubtful starter alongside defender Provat Lakra.

Addressing the team's injury concerns in the pre-match press conference, Bruzon said as quoted by the ISL official website, "Probably five potential players from the first eleven cannot be there tomorrow (on Thursday), so I'm not going to give names. I'm not going to personalize the problem that we have in the squad."

"I'm going to say that probably four or five players that everybody can think are potential players for the first eleven, probably we will not count on them tomorrow. I just said that I don't want to personalize because this is giving clues, but probably Hector is not in the squad list," the coach added during the pre-match press conference.

Despite these setbacks, Bruzon remains optimistic about extending their unbeaten run to four matches. He urged the club's loyal fanbase to show up in large numbers and create a formidable atmosphere at the stadium to support the team.

"We hope that tomorrow (on Thursday) our fans come in numbers because we are in a little bit of a delicate situation regarding injuries. I think that we need all the resources, all the chanting, because the reality is that we have been working very well, and we are not going to try to find excuses," the Spaniard remarked.

Bruzon believes the fans' energy and chants can be instrumental in making the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan a fortress for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Emphasising the importance of fan support, he said: "Yes, our fans can always make the difference. We have the best fan base in India. We just need to give them the resources to keep coming in numbers and slowly match the levels that we are expecting.

"If in the last game, it was 12,000, then tomorrow maybe 16,000, and if we keep climbing, maybe it can be 20,000 or 25,000. This is a pleasure in India, and actually, this has also been discussed with the players that a player's career is short," he concluded, expressing his hope for increased turnout in the stands. (ANI)

