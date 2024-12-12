Women in sport has been a buzzword for the recent decade. Cricket, Golf, Football, NBA, and many other sports have seen multiple female superstars attracting fans to the sport. The games are getting more attention and female stars are also now making big bucks adding to their brand values. WWE is also not away from this ‘shift’. Wrestling, widely dominated by male wrestlers has now seen a shift to more Women’s oriented games with a larger pool of female wrestlers entering the sport. Let us look back to the 2024 year with current WWE superstars and past superstars who contributed to this broader reach of the game. WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE fans, following the sport since 90’s would be familiar with names like Lita and Chyna. Two of the most powerful women wrestlers who often featured in the main events of the WWE. Trish Stratus, Sable, Natalia, and Bella Sisters also continued the trend adding to the glamour and strength of the Women’s roaster. Lately, Charlotte Flair, Rhonda Rousey, Bailey, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss took over the women’s division which forced multiple changes in the WWE Schedules and main event matches in PPV (Pay Per View) or PLE (Premier Live Events). And now Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax are household names with many youngsters also idolising the stars. What could be the reasons for this increase in the viewership and fan following for female wrestlers?

Improved Rosters, Titles and Number of Matches

This is not a sudden change in Women's wrestling but a continuous improvement inspired by the wrestlers of the previous era. Lita and Chyna played a massive role in it. Women's WWE roster improvement comprising talented, glamorous, and powerful athletes saw multiple players following the footsteps of their idols. Mid-era stars like Rhonda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Natalia were seen as technically gifted athletes while Becky Lynch symbolized power. Equally talented Bella sisters, Sable, and Trish Stratus were known for their beauty and glamour also. Rivalries between these superstars in their eras also dominated the headlines in wrestling. WWE had many such stars that it even started the 30-women Royal Rumble match in the said main event back in 2018.

Now WWE roaster has a mix of these all – power, technique, glamour, and mind games. Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan headline the news often now with their gameplay and athletic performances in the ring. More so WWE has now even introduced the Women's Intercontinental Title and the United States Title in the women's division with the inaugural winner to be decided in the upcoming WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024. One of the biggest PLEs in WWE - Survivor Series also had its Women's WarGames matches equally fierce and contested in front of fans. The addition of these titles, multiple main event matches and a constantly improving roster is a great sign for WWE women's wrestling fans who can now watch their stars competing at the highest level regularly.

