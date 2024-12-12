PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), ICC (International Cricket Council), and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) stalemate halted announcements regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 venue and schedule. There are less than 74 days left for the start and considering the magnitude of the event, broadcasters and fans are getting restless for the confirmations. While the dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are fixed - from February 19 to March 9, fans are looking for the exact schedule of the matches. While there are chances of the schedule to be announced in coming days fans could be in for a surprise with a change in the format from ODI to T20 also. BCCI Expresses Reluctance to PCB's Contingence Plans for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Soon, Possibility For Change in Format

The ICC might face pressure from major stakeholders with its failure to meet contractual obligations. Though ICC is trying to find the middle ground for the venue, they will also have to rethink the format of the matches after fans nearly lost patience. Broadcasters released a short promotional video for the ICC Champions Trophy but are said to be grappling to make effective promotions fitting to the massive event, according to a Cricbuzz report. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Set to Proceed With Hybrid Model, PCB's Demand of Tri-Series With India Declined: Report.

Having said this, whispers of a potential format shake-up are growing louder. To keep the fans and spectators interested in the tournament, transforming the tournament from its traditional One-Day International (ODI) format into a more marketable and electrifying T20 format. With T20I’s growing popularity, shorter format, and appeal to audience; it seems to be one of the ways out to regain some of the ‘lost shine’ of the competition. Yet day for the announcement of the schedule, venue, and format is not confirmed it is expected to be sooner considering the amount of time already wasted.

