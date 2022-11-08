Brisbane, Nov 8 (AP) Pat Cummins and his so-called pace cartel have been called upon to start preparations for the 2023 World Cup just days after Australia's T20 world title defense ended in the group stage.

Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been included in Australia's squad for three one-day internationals against England, the 50-over World Cup holders, and a two-test series against West Indies across the next month.

All three played a big role in a T20 World Cup campaign that included dozens of games in preparation in Australia and abroad.

Cummins will lead both ODI and test squads when Australia plays one-dayers against England on Nov. 17, 19 and 22 in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne and then test matches against West Indies in Perth from Nov. 20-Dec. 4 and Adelaide from Dec. 8-12.

The test squad will then host South Africa in a three-match series starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on Dec. 17.

Australia has a tour scheduled for next February in India, where the 50-over World Cup will start in October next year.

“Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year's World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it's an important series,” Australia's selection chairman George Bailey said Tuesday.

Aaron Finch's retirement from the ODI format allowed for the return of Travis Head to the squad.

“He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI lineup," Bailey said. “Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year which will allow us to experience similar conditions as for the World Cup.

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris were included in the test squad, along with pace bowler Scott Boland and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon to bolster the attack in the longer format.

ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (AP)

