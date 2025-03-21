Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): PadelPark, India's leading padel company, is proud to announce it has partnered with the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) for the first-ever Indian edition of the prestigious tournament. As the number one padel tour in the Asia Pacific region, the APPT's arrival in India marks a historic milestone in the sport's growth within the country. The much-anticipated tournament will take place at PadelPark Bandra at Stanislaus, Mumbai, from 4th to 6th April 2025, setting the stage for an electrifying showcase of top-tier international and Indian padel talent, according to a release from PadelPark India.

The APPT Mumbai tournament will feature a total prize pool of USD 6,500, with USD 5,000 allocated to the men's category and USD 1,500 to the women's category.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Here’s the List of Rules Including Saliva Ban Lift, Second New Ball and Over-Rate Penalty Change That Was Introduced By BCCI During the Captain’s Meet Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

"We are thrilled to bring the Asia Pacific Padel Tour to India for the very first time," said David Maxwell, APPT Director, as quoted from a release by PadelPark India.

"Mumbai's enthusiasm for sports, combined with the growing love for padel, makes it the perfect destination for this event. PadelPark Bandra will provide a fantastic setting for fans to experience world-class padel action up close. We hope it's the first of many visits to India, with so many amazing cities to potentially visit, and it promises to be the start of a great long-term partnership," he added.

Also Read | Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BRA vs COL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

PadelPark has played a pivotal role in the rise of Padel in India, establishing a strong foundation for the sport through its state-of-the-art Padel courts, world-class training programs, and a thriving community of players. Since its inception, the company has successfully built 17 operational courts in Mumbai and is rapidly expanding its footprint further with 20 more new courts across multiple cities - Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Delhi.

Additionally, PadelPark India has also constructed over 100 courts for sports clubs, hotels, resorts, and corporate clients, and launched the Indian Padel Academy to develop future champions.

Bringing the APPT to India is a significant step in PadelPark's mission to grow the sport at an international level.

"Hosting the APPT in Mumbai is a testament to the rapid growth and potential of Padel in India," said Jigar Doshi, Co-founder of PadelPark India.

"We are committed to providing a platform for both international and local players to showcase their talent, and this event is a major milestone in our journey to make Padel a household sport in Indi," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)