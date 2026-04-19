Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bhagwandas Raikwar 'Dau', the guardian of the weapon-based art form known as 'Bundeli Martial Arts' and a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2026, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 83.

His son, Rajkumar Raikwar, informed that Bhagwandas breathed his last at AIIMS Bhopal around 10:00 PM on Saturday.

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On Sunday morning, his funeral procession departed from the Chhatrasal Akhada Complex, located at his private residence in Rampura, and his last rites were performed with full state honours at the Naryawali Naka Muktidham.

A large gathering of dignitaries, alongside members of the police and administrative departments, was present to pay their respects following the demise of Bhagwandas Raikwar--the pride of Bundelkhand and a guardian of the martial arts tradition.

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Bhagwandas Raikwar, honoured with the Padma Shri for bringing international recognition to 'Akhada' (traditional wrestling/martial arts), the most ancient weapon-based art form of Bundelkhand, passed away while undergoing medical treatment.

He was 83 years old and had been in poor health for several days before his passing.

The Government of India had announced the conferral of the Padma Shri award for the year 2026 upon him, in recognition of his invaluable contribution toward the preservation, promotion, and training of martial arts and the 'Akhada' tradition as a vital component of India's traditional artistic heritage. (ANI)

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