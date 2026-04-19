Al-Nassr, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, progressed to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) 2025–26 on Sunday following a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Al Wasl. The Saudi Arabian side displayed tactical superiority throughout the encounter at the Zabeel Stadium, maintaining their status as the tournament’s primary favourites. Despite concerns regarding his fitness earlier in the week, Ronaldo led the attack as his side dismantled the Emirati champions in a clinical performance. Cristiano Ronaldo Roasts Lookalike in Hilarious Exchange, Al-Nassr Star Says ‘You Don’t Look Like Me, You Are Very Ugly’ (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr Win Big

That’s what comfort zone looks like pic.twitter.com/gyMPVQjp0g — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 19, 2026

Clinical Display in Dubai

Al-Nassr established their dominance early in the first half, capitalising on defensive lapses from the home side. The scoring was opened by Anderson Talisca, who finished a well-timed cross in the 14th minute. Shortly before the interval, Sadio Mané doubled the lead after a swift counter-attack initiated by a precise pass from Ronaldo.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Al Wasl struggling to retain possession against Al-Nassr’s high-pressing midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo added his name to the scoresheet in the 62nd minute with a powerful strike from inside the box, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback for the Dubai-based club. A late fourth goal from Otávio sealed a flawless evening for the visitors. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Daughter Bella ‘Happy Birthday’ As She Turns 4.

Al-Nassr's Next Match

The result preserves Al-Nassr's unbeaten record in the continental tournament. Following this quarter-final success, the Riyadh-based club is scheduled to play the first leg of the semifinals on 22 April 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).