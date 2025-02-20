Karachi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Pakistan cricket team left for Dubai for the marquee Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals India without opener Fakhar Zaman, who suffered an injury during the opening match against New Zealand here on February 19.

The stalwart suffered a muscle strain while fielding in the New Zealand innings and remained away from the field for most part of the innings.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury while chasing a ball to the boundary in the first over of the contest.

He wasn't able to open the batting in the second innings, forcing Saud Shakeel to take stance as a stop-gap opener. Zaman batted at No.4, scoring scored 24 off 41, but seemed visibly struggling during his knock.

Pakistan lost the game by 60 runs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will make an announcement on Zaman in due course.

He had made a comeback to the Pakistan team for the Champions Trophy after last playing in the 2023 World Cup in India.

The opener has had a long history of knee problems.

If Zaman is unfit, Pakistan is expected to call up opener Imam ul Haq.

