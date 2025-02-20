India national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team Live Score Updates: India begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh, who are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and New Zealand. The IND vs BAN CT 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 20. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This will be the second time that both these Asian teams will face each other in the Champions Trophy, having only squared off in the 2017 semi-finals at Edgbaston. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

In terms of form, and player-to-player stats, India looks the better of the two sides, having last beaten England in ODIs at home, while Bangladesh, who last featured in a One-Day series in December, lost to West Indies. This match could see several players across both teams play against each other for the final time and also see this as their last outing in the ICC event.

A win here, would more or less help mean that the winning side will have their one foot in the next stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Pakistan already losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Dubai

India vs Bangladesh Full Squads

India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh Cricket Team: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.