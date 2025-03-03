Karachi, Mar 3 (PTI) Pakistan will be the venue for the six-team Women's 50-overs World Cup qualifiers later this month after being confirmed as the hosts for another ICC tournament.

An official from the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that they are working with the ICC to confirm the dates and venues for the competition.

The six-team event will consist of Pakistan, Scotland, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the West Indies.

The official informed that Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad are being considered as the possible venues given that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on April 11.

“It is a big boost for us that soon after the Champions Trophy we are getting ready to host another ICC event,” the official said.

Pakistan will be hosting a multi-team women's ICC event for the first time, having held the eight-team ongoing Champions Trophy as well as a ti-series also involving New Zealand and South Africa earlier.

