New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that the absence of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis would be a "big concern" for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and pointed out how filling the gap left by him with Indian pacers Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed would be a difficult task for the five-time champions.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, CSK has suffered a major blow, with their pacer Ellis set to miss the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Having developed a reputation as one of the finest bowlers in the T20 circuit with an exceptional skillset for death overs, his absence will no doubt leave a dent on CSK's title chances.

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With Ellis out of the squad, the pace options left with CSK are: All-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary and New Zealand stalwart Matt Henry. Henry looks all but set to lead the Super Kings' pace battery, but CSK do not have a well-proven death overs specialist in their squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said about Ellis's absence, "Nathan Ellis's absence will be a big concern because he was the kind of bowler I was watching who could comfortably bowl four overs, especially in the final parts when he would bowl during the death overs. Now, looking at their bowling unit, it seems there is a bit of weakness."

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Pathan pointed out that Kamboj, who made his Team India debut during the Test tour to England last year, could be an option for death overs but does not quite have that experience doing it in IPL/Indian colours. While he pointed out that Kamboj can bowl yorkers, CSK will need a "solid bowler".

"You have Anshul Kambhoj as an option, but he is still a bit new. He has played international Test cricket, and he has faced some criticism, but we have seen that he has good seam and can bowl very well with the new ball. He can also bowl yorkers. But under pressure, you need a solid bowler. Pathirana used to perform this role for many years, but when he went to the auction, due to injuries and inconsistent performance, you let him go. Now Chennai no longer has him. So who will fill that role? This is a very big question," he said.

Kamboj was sensational in Haryana's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign, emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games at an average of 17.66, with best bowling figures of 4/23.

In his debut season with CSK last year, Kamboj took eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.50, with an economy rate of 8.00 and best figures of 3/13.

The former all-rounder also said that Khaleel Ahmed is still not a proper death overs option either as he is a "top quality new ball bowler" who will deliver most of his overs in the powerplay and just one over at the death phase if needed.

"When we look at the bowling, when you talk about a proper death bowler, that name does not really come to mind. You have Khaleel Ahmed, a top-quality new-ball bowler. He performed very well last year, and you want to get three overs out of him there. But if he bowls one over, then who will bowl the remaining overs at the end?," he concluded.

Last season, Khaleel had taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80 and an economy rate of 9.5, with best figures of 3/29.

CSK will start their season on March 30 against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)