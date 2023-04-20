Mohali, Apr 20: Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Thursday. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan continues to be on the sidelines as he is nursing a shoulder injury. Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain, to Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023; Faf du Plessis to Feature As Batter.

England batter Liam Livingstone has finally been included in the PBKS side along with Nathan Ellis, while South African quick Kagiso Rabada and opening batter Prabhsimran Singh miss out from the playing XI. Former RCB skipper Kohli is leading the side as regular skipper Faf du Plessis is playing as an impact player.

The teams:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj.

