A pleasant surprise for both Royal Challengers Bangalore and cricket fans as they see Virat Kohli return to the leadership role. The RCB star is set to lead the troops as Faf Du Plessis is unable to field because of his injury and will only bat in the first innings. Virat Kohli is back as RCB captain after a season. He last captained them against KKR in the IPL 2021 Eliminator.

Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain

Take a look at the Playing XIs in the #PBKSvRCB contest 👌👌 What do you make of the two sides 🤔 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CQekZNsh7b#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/BLQMWfhKIt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

Faf Du Plessis Not Fit to More than Bat

BREAKING: Toss with a twist! King Kohli to lead RCB today as @faf1307 is nursing an injury he picked up in the last match.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #PBKSvRCB @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/vCVhJPhlhk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2023

