Lahore, Mar 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a legal notice to South Africa's Corbin Bosch for breaching his contractual obligations with the board.

Bosch, who incidentally made his debut for South Africa against Pakistan in the series earlier this year, was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League Players Draft, held in Lahore on January 13.

Also Read | Grand Slam of Cricket? Saudi Arabia Prepares 500 Million USD Investment For Secret Global T20 League: Report.

Earlier this month Mumbai Indians, a leading franchise of the Indian Premier League, announced that it had picked Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams also from South Africa.

The legal notice was served to Bosch through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

Also Read | Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame.

This is the first time since the PSL was launched in 2016 that its window will clash for quite a few matches with the IPL.

The PCB had to move its PSL window from its regular February-March to April-May because of the Champions Trophy and other international commitments in Pakistan.

Number of overseas players who were not picked in the IPL auction later signed on for the PSL, including Bosch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)