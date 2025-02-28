The tenth edition of Pakistan Super League – PSL 2025 will start from April 11. The schedule for the mega tournament is announced as the defending champions Islamabad United taking on former Champions Lahore Qalandars. The final match will be played on May 18. Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators each have won the title twice. Check out the complete schedule for PSL 2025 below. PSL 2025 New Logo Unveiled Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 10 (Watch Video).

PSL 2025 Complete Schedule

