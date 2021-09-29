Lahore [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019.

Following the meeting, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said: "During his time with the PCB, Wasim Khan provided excellent leadership, particularly following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when very little information was available and precise decision-making was required to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels.

"The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours."

Wasim on his part spoke about fulfilling a dream and contributing to Pakistan cricket.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the HBL Pakistan Super League during the last two years," said Wasim in a PCB release.

"When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket. With decisive and strategic decision-making, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, we succeeded in earning the goodwill and respect of the global cricketing family, which I am hopeful will lead to increased international cricket being hosted in Pakistan in future.

"With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women's cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family. They have sacrificed a lot so that I could fulfill my dreams of contributing to Pakistan cricket, which will always remain very close to my heart," he added. (ANI)

