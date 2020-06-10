Sports News | PCB Warns Babar Azam and Co for Violating Its COVID SOP

Karachi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club in Lahore.

The PCB's step came after videos of Babar practicing with Pakistan teammates, Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Nasim Shah and some local players surfaced on social media.

The cricketers were training at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy, which is incidentally, located close to PCB's headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A PCB source said concerns were expressed because apparently Babar, Imam and Nasim had not observed proper health and safety measures while training.

The PCB on Tuesday had shelved its decision to conduct a training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore ahead of the upcoming tour of England for failing to to construct a "bio-secure" environment due to paucity of rooms in the residential complex.

Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period.

