After Darren Sammy, Aakash Chopra Alleges Racism in Cricket; Recalls Facing Racial Abuse While Playing in England

Aakash Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra became the latest cricket to reveal that he has been a subject of racial discrimination. Since the death of George Floyd, 46, in America, sports stars all over the world have come forward and raised their voice against racism around the world. Aakash Chopra’s statement comes days after West Indian all-rounder Darren Sammy disclosed that he was addressed as ‘Kalu’ in SunRisers Hyderabad camp. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

The former cricketer recalled that he was called ‘Paki’ during a league game in England by a couple of South African players from the opposition. ‘Cricketers at one point or the other, have been victims of racism. I remember when I used to play league cricket in England, there were two South African in one of the opposition teams and both of them really went on an abusive spree.’ Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel. Irfan Pathan Defends his Religious Discrimination Post on Twitter, Says 'My Opinions Are Always as an Indian'.

‘Even when I was at the non-striker’s end, they were after my life. They were constantly calling me Paki. Many believe ‘Paki’ is a short form of Pakistan but that is not true. If you are brown-skinned. If you’re anywhere from the Asian subcontinent, this term is used to racially abuse.’ He added.

You’re called Paki, and nobody likes it. Paki in England, you know the intention behind it. That’s what happened to me at that time. My team stood by me but the truth is the person in front of me was doing it,’ Chopra continued.

Aakash Chopra and Darren Sammy are not the only cricketers to reveal that they have been a subject to racism while being on out on the pitch or in the dressing room. West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle stated that he also faced ‘racial remarks’ and the discrimination is prominent in not just football but in cricket as well.