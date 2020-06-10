ICC T20 World Cup 2020 'on Schedule' As of Now; Planning to Continue, Final Decision Likely Next Month

T20 World Cup 2020 logo: (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its board meeting today agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia in October-November. Apart from it, ICC also will continue to wait and watch before taking any decision on Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 to be be held in New Zealand early next year. ICC in its release said that the planning for delivery of the events (T20 World Cup 2020 and Women’s World Cup 2021) in the scheduled window would go ahead and the final decision could be taken next month. Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?.

“The Board expressed its desire to continue to assess and evaluate the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 working with key stakeholders including governments to explore how the events can be staged to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” read ICC’s media release.

“This contingency planning process will evaluate health and safety, cricket, partner and host considerations ensuring any decision taken is in the best interests of the sport, its Members and fans,” it added.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said that things are changing rapidly and the cricket’s governing body would wait before making the right decision. “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that,” Sawhney said. Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, in its board meeting ICC also discussed the ongoing issue of tax exemptions required for ICC events and agreed to extend the deadline given to the BCCI to provide a tax solution to December 2020.