Mangaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Spain's Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras were crowned champions in the men's and women's 200M Open Sprint Race respectively in the inaugural India Paddle Festival here on Sunday.

Perez clocked a time of 2 minutes 37 seconds to take the top prize while Barreras claimed the title in 2 minutes 55 seconds.

Hosts India also had a moment of pride too when the paddlers gave them a clean sweep of medals in the 200M Junior Sprint category.

While Raju Pujar finished as a champion with a timing of 4 minutes 35 seconds, his cousin Akash Pujar finished second (5 minutes 35 seconds). Akash's brother, Praveen Pujar finished third with a timing of 5 minutes 39 seconds.

In the men's category, Christian Andersen finished second with a timing of 2 minutes 53 seconds, while Hungary's Daniel Hasyulo finished third with a timing of 2 minutes and 54 seconds.

In the women's segment, Bianca Toncelli of Italy finished second with a timing of 3 minutes 38 seconds while Thailand's Irin N finished third with a timing of 3 minutes 54 seconds.

