Sydney [Australia], November 27 (ANI): On Phillip Hughes' 10th death anniversary, his family released a statement and said that he was a "loving, humorous, and infectious person" to be around.

Hughes had died at the age of 25 as he was struck by a bouncer bowled by Sean Abbott during the match between South Australia and New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The batsman was wearing a helmet, but the ball ended up hitting the unprotected area, below his left ear and this resulted in him suffering a brain haemorrhage.

He died two days later on November 27.

"Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the passing of our treasured son and brother, Phillip Joel Hughes," the statement was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The statement added that Hughes shined bright even in the tough times.

"Phillip was a loving, humorous and an infectious person to be around. He always aimed to make those around him smile and enjoy the little things in life, where his beautiful smile would come to life. He shined bright even in the tough times, which is a testament to who he was as a person, and we loved everything about him. He was the light of our lives. Phillip had a profound love for his family and lived his life with respect to everyone around him," it added.

It added that Hughes never forgot where he came from, even after becoming an international cricketer.

"Phillip, the small-town country boy, became an Australian Test, One-Day and Twenty-20 cricketer, where he played on the toughest pitches around the globe, alongside the toughest of cricketers on the world stage, but never forgot where he came from and who helped along the way," it added.

The statement further added that the Australian played cricket for all the right reasons.

"He was a unique individual that took risky and adventurous strides to conquer the dreams he set for himself to become test baggy green number 408. He played cricket for all the right reasons and had the ability to take it all in his stride. He loved being a part of a team and representing Australia for the game he loved so deeply," it further added.

Hughes had played 25 Tests and 24 ODIs for Australia.

This incident forced all cricketing boards and ICC to look back at the bouncer rules, and since then, new helmets have also entered the fray in order to give more protection to the batsmen.

ICC has also introduced concussion substitute rule in the longest format of the game. With this rule, the batsman who gets hit on the head in the match, can walk away after failing the concussion test and a like for like replacement can come in. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)