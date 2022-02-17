Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): After picking up a 37-26 win over U Mumba, Haryana Steelers will face off against Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Thursday. With just two matches left in the league stage, Haryana Steelers veteran defender Surender Nada spoke on the upcoming encounter and explained why it is a must-win for the team.

"The upcoming two matches are very important for us. The table is so close and we still have a chance of finishing in the top two, so nothing is more important than winning these matches for us. It is very important for us to win today. If we can win today's match, we can play the next game with a free mind and without pressure," Surender Nada said.

"Bengaluru Bulls are also a tough team. They won their previous match and hence, their confidence levels will be high. We are also quite confident since we won our last game against U Mumba. It is a do-or-die game for them. We are also taking it as a do-or-die game. We will give our 100 per cent and try to get the win," he added.

Throughout the season, Haryana Steelers' defence has garnered much praise from all corners, especially the pair of Jaideep and Mohit, who have been in supreme form. Surender Nada explained the reasons behind the success of the pairing.

"The pair of Mohit and Jaideep has performed really well for us. It is their first year pairing together. Not all players are able to play with a free mindset in their first season, as these two youngsters have played. They are quite hardworking boys. They are passionate and are very confident on the mat. And they want to do well for their team and every young player should have such a mindset as these two have," Surender Nada said.

Surender Nada also went on to praise coach Rakesh Kumar for showing faith in the team and backing them when they needed it the most.

"Our coach Rakesh Kumar is a legend of the sport. He has a lot of experience. He treated us as his brothers, not as students. He gave us so much love and motivated us all the time. He never scolded us, and always asked us to play freely and forget about the past defeats. He backed us whenever we felt any doubts. And because of his faith in us, our team has been able to fight back again and again throughout the season," Nada said. (ANI)

