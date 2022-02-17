India (IND) and West Indies (WI) face each other in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game series. The IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 (Friday) as both teams enter the game with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for details to create IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Preview.

India were the dominant team in the opening game just like the ODIs and won the match by six wickets. It was another brilliant performance from the hosts in all departments as they aim to win the match and secure the series. Meanwhile, West Indies will be hoping to get back to winning ways and level the series.

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your wicketkeeper.

IND vs WI, 1st 2nd 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 1st 2nd 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (WI), Roston Chase (WI) can be the all-rounders in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 1st 2nd 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (IND) Sheldon Cottrell (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Odean Smith (WI) can be the bowlers.

IND vs WI, 1st 2nd 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Roston Chase (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Odean Smith (WI)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team while Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

