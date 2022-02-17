Two top clubs – Barcelona and Napoli – clash in the Europa League which certainly helping grab eyeballs for the tier two competition of the continent. It is the first involvement in the Europa League for over 18 years for Barcelona which goes to show the remarkable fall of grace for the once mighty Spanish side. Although Xavi has done a remarkable job in stabilising the club, problems remain both on and off the pitch. The former Barcelona midfielder will see it as an opportunity to win a silverware this campaign and expect a strong playing eleven. Opponents Napoli are third in the Serie A and one of the top clubs from Italy. They recently played out a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan with their defence winning accolades. Gerard Pique Reportedly Urged Barcelona To Not Renew Lionel Messi’s Contract Amidst Club’s Financial Crisis.

Fullback Dani Alves is not registered to play for Barcelona in the Europa League while other prominent defender Ronald Araujo is out with a calf problem. Ansu Fati, Sergio Roberto and Alejandro Balde are long term absentees for the Catalonians. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang could drop to the bench with Ferran Torres occupying the no 9 spot. Adama Traore and Gavi should line up as the traditional wingers in the starting eleven.

Hirving Lozano, Stanislav Lobotka and Matteo Politano are ruled out of the tie for Napoli with injuries. Fabian Ruiz is they key man in midfield for the Italian outfit as he orchestrates play from deep. Piotr Zielinski is the playmaker and will slot in behind Victor Osimhen, the central striker. Lorenzo Insigne was brilliant against Inter Milan and will look to continue his good form against Barcelona.

When is Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Barcelona vs Napoli clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Camp Nou on February 17, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD or Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Napoli on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. Barcelona may have improved going forward but there remains issue with their defence and that may cause problems against Napoli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).