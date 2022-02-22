Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): UP Yoddha are all set to face league table toppers and multiple time Pro-Kabaddi League champions Patna Pirates in the first semi-final game of this season on February 23.

UP Yoddha will aim to book their finals berth for the first time ever after having maintained a 100% record of making it to the playoffs since inception into the league.

The Yoddhas will walk on the mat on the back of a chest-thumping 42-31 victory against Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator of the season. For the Yoddha's the biggest news is their team coming to a peak at the right time with superstar Pardeep Narwal showcasing his class as the 'Play-off King'.

The famed defensive wall of UP Yoddha that consists of Captain Nitesh Kumar, Shubham, Sumit and Ashu also have stood tall and displayed their class in the last few games enabling the team to have an overall performance in their journey to the semi-final so far.

Ahead of the match, UP Yoddha's captain, Nitesh Kumar said, "We are looking forward to the semi-final against Patna Pirates. We all know that it is not going to be an easy fight but I have faith in my team. We didn't get the right start in the league but we regrouped and made a wonderful comeback. I believe we just need to continue with the momentum and play our game and hopefully, we will make it to the summit clash. I'm happy with the mutual coordination of the team during raiding and defence which was absent earlier and that will definitely help us to bring out our best game in the semi-finals."

UP Yoddha superstar Pardeep Narwal has shown great consistency during the season earning 5 'Super 10s' in his last 6 games. Narwal has created many tough challenges for the opponents along with the able support of the find of the season Surender Gill who is now fondly addressed as Multi-point Gill. On the defensive side, Sumit, who earned his 4th 'High 5' of the season in combination with the experienced captain Nitesh Kumar, has been unbreakable on most occasions by the opponents sends a positive message with regards to the hopes of the Yoddha's ambitions of making it to their first-ever PKL finals.

Head Coach of UP Yoddha, Jasveer Singh took the time to laud his players and said, "The formula of defence and raiding departments' mutual play has led to the success for our side so far and we will go against Pirates with the same plan. I told the boys that if they defend well, then the raiders will automatically perform and they have grabbed that strategy very promptly. There's no pressure on Pardeep or any other individual, a little contribution from each will help us in locking our final berth and it will surely turn out to be the best."

Both the encounters this season between the Yoddhas and the Pirates have ended with a narrow difference with both teams edging out each other once. UP Yoddha lost 35-37 to Patna Pirates in the first leg but defeated them with a score of 36-35 in the second half of the season. Overall the two sides have gone head to head 10 times with UP Yoddha securing four wins and one tie.

The first semi-final game of this season will invoke a lot of fan support and drama as UP Yoddha's star raider Pardeep Narwal would take on the mat against his former team Patna Pirates to book the first spot in the finals along with his teammates. (ANI)

